Bulldog bond

In-person absentee voting opens today (Thursday) at the Cleveland County Election Board on an $11.235 million bond issue sought by Lexington P…

It’s a dog’s life

Charlie Brown may have had a rough start in life, but he’s clearly on Easy Street now as the 11th dog to join the household of Sheila and Dani…

Highs and lows

Filings at the McClain County Court Clerk’s office tell a story.

Very wet December

With the .70” that fell Monday, December’s total for the Heart of Oklahoma was a whopping 4.70”.

Elevate

Galyean scores 31 in Tuesday’s win

Garrett Galyean’s 31 points almost matched the team total for Bridge Creek last Tuesday handing the Dragons their third victory in a row, 52-37.

Hangtime

Bulldogs win again

The Wayne Bulldogs notched their seventh win of the season with a 54-38 victory over Dibble on Tuesday.

Warriors pick off Leopards

Washington defeated Lindsay 71-39 Tuesday night behind a hot shooting night for the Warriors.

Kenneth M. Smith

Funeral services for Kenneth M. Smith, 91, of Oklahoma City, f…

